On May 15, Chris Rehwinkle opened the doors to her new store, This and That and Everything Else. Located on the southeast corner of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 210 in Aitkin, the store is hard to miss.
From chimes to Amish popcorn; from gifts to jewelry and more, the store has a menagerie of merchandise. One could spend hours combing through the racks of clothing, sifting through the jewelry and looking through all the trinkets and household items.
Rehwinkle was born in Aitkin. In 1999 she moved to Bloomington where she worked in healthcare as a nurse. In 2012, she came back to Aitkin to retire. This is not her first retail rodeo; she used to own and run a craft shop just down the street called Bee Creative.
The store has an open and inviting layout. There is space to walk around and take in all the treasures without worrying about bumping into something or feeling overwhelmed.
Seventy-five percent of the merchandise in the store is from donations.
“We take most anything that comes through the door,” said Rehwinkle.
Unlike DACMart and other thrift stores in the area, This and That and Everything Else also does consignment. For those wanting to make a few bucks on slightly used clothing and other household items, Rehwinkle encourages people to stop by anytime during business hours Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
When asked why she opened This and That and Everything Else, Rehwinkle said, “Because I wanted to.”
Rehwinkle not only owns the shop but she works there with her daughter-in-law. When she isn’t at This and That and Everything Else, she can be found working at Paulbeck’s County Market or spending time caring for her 99-year-old mother.
