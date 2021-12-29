Candidate filing for MLEC director positions from Districts One and Two is now open.
District One includes members whose electric account numbers start with 60, 61, 63, 64, 67, 68 and 69. The current director is Barbara Welty, Garrison. Barb has served the maximum term and therefore is ineligible to run again at this time.
District Two includes members whose electric account numbers start with 35, 38, 49 and 50. The current director is Carol Pundt, Deerwood.
If you are a MLEC member receiving electricity in one of the districts listed and are interested in filing for a director position, call Kassie Peterson at 927-8243 or 800-450-2191 or email kpeterson@mlecmn.com for director election-filing forms and a complete information packet.
All filings must be received at the cooperative by Feb. 25.
Additional district and annual meeting information can be found on the MLEC website at www.mlecmn.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.