Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative’s (MLEC) board and management has been discussing the need for a new operations center and headquarters over the last 10 years according to www.mlecmn.net/TheNext80Years.
MLEC was faced with a decision to renovate the current facility or build a new one. This decision was prompted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) Hwy. 169 project which will remove the current facility’s two access entries and take 20-feet away from the property along the highway. MLEC’s board of directors decided that a new facility would serve its members best for “the next 80 years.”
Information was evaluated by the board (chosen by members to make decisions on their behalf). The board said it would cost millions of dollars to renovate the current facility. A building site was purchased by MLEC in September 2020. Studies and investigations by the board of directors took place over the next two years.
The new facility will be located near the junction of Hwys. 169 and 18, near the northwest end of Mille Lacs Lake. The press release explained, “The new site is ideally positioned to more effectively and efficiently serve MLEC’s growing member base, while still having easy access to reach the entire membership from a single location.”
“Our 1960’s facility was wonderful when it was built, but our growth has constrained our existing facility’s ability to serve MLEC’s diverse business needs,” said Sarah Cron, CEO of MLEC. “This new operations facility will be transformative for MLEC now and for its next 80 years.”
Construction
The current MLEC operations facility is located one mile east of Aitkin on Hwy. 169.
“What’s best for our members guides our strategic decisions,” said Harald Harms, board president of MLEC. “When faced with the decision of spending millions of dollars to renovate our current facility or build new, we decided that the longevity of a new facility will serve MLEC best.”
The construction industry is facing labor shortages and high costs for materials currently, MLEC said, “We are unsure when costs will come down and feel that it is time to act before our existing facility needs extensive repairs/remodeling. We must be fiscally responsible and provide a safe place to conduct business.”
The company added, “The site is strategically located,” moving MLEC closer to the majority of its members, the bulk of outages and maintenance and the two substations with the highest energy load.”
At the Dec. 22 MLEC board meeting, the directors unanimously voted to move forward with the new operations facility project. MLEC will be working with Architectural Resources Inc. and McGough Construction.
The estimated $16 million construction project is expected to be completed 18 months after breaking ground.
MLEC rates
“This long-term investment will help MLEC more competitively meet the needs of community members in Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties for affordable energy, efficient services, and high-speed Internet; all while helping us more flexibly adapt to the necessary and exciting innovations in the energy and information industry,” said a press release from MLEC dated Jan. 6.
The rising cost of doing business will impact member rates. The company’s website said, “Supply chain issues, dramatic price increases and volatility in the market are all contributing factors to the cost of doing business. In addition, the current facility is going to require millions in upgrades and repairs in the next two years to maintain the facility. This does not include expansion of the building or remodeling the interior.
“One-third of the 2023 access charge increase is necessary to accommodate the cost to build a new facility. We will look at every possible avenue to reduce costs even more and keep the impact of this facility as minimal as we can on our membership.
“Without building a new facility, the rate increase would only be $3 less per month. This is because our existing facility will need some necessary repairs in the next 2-3 years just to keep it functional. We feel that building a new operations facility that has room for expansion, accommodates our growing fleet and staff and provides a safe place to work is worth the few extra dollars per month.”
