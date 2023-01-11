MLEC new location

This graphic shows the location of the new operations facility for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative.

 MLEC Graphic

Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative’s (MLEC) board and management has been discussing the need for a new operations center and headquarters over the last 10 years according to www.mlecmn.net/TheNext80Years.

MLEC was faced with a decision to renovate the current facility or build a new one. This decision was prompted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) Hwy. 169 project which will remove the current facility’s two access entries and take 20-feet away from the property along the highway. MLEC’s board of directors decided that a new facility would serve its members best for “the next 80 years.”

