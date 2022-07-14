The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up.
In June, the board awarded $20,750 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including: Aitkin Alzheimer’s Team, Aitkin American Legion, Aitkin Farmer’s Market, American Legion Riders Post #395, Angels Anonymous, Aitkin County Committee for Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS), Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions, Knights of Columbus Cuyuna Range Council, Lakes Area Chaplaincy, Lakes Area Music Festival, Lakes Area United Way, Long Lake Conservation Foundation, Mille Lacs County Operation Community Connect, Riverwood Foundation, Ruby’s Pantry, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1727. The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,411,629.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members round-up their payment to the nearest dollar. All the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. To receive a trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 800-450-2191. The trust board will meet the second Wednesday in September. Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.
