The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board awarded December grants to local nonprofit organizations. Pictured front, from left: Cara Shaver, Colleen Miller, Luanne Beyreuther. Back: Rhonda Conner, Kimberly Burton, Paula Fisher, Ashley King, Jeremy Janski, Bob Nelson.
The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This December, the board awarded $20,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including: Aitkin County Environmental Services, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity, Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Great River String Ensemble, McGregor Post Prom Committee, Mille Lacs Indian Museum, Mille Lacs Trails, Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, Onamia After Prom Party, Riverwood Auxiliary, St. James-Cross Catholic Outreach, True Friends, and Wild and Free.
The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached $1,454,729.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where members round up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All of the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community.
Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Becky Joerger, Bob Nelson and Doyle Jelsing. To receive a trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927- 8221 or 800-450-2191.
The trust board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December.
Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.
