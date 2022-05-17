Mind your own business

An abundance of information about starting a business in Aitkin was available at the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Tour of Opportunities May 6 at the Butler Building.
The Tour of Opportunities is a workshop for entrepreneurs to get tools to start or grow their business in Aitkin. Business experts, mentors and lenders were on hand to help people connect the dots between a great idea and a thriving business.
Economic development agencies, experts, and lenders at the event included: city of Aitkin, Aitkin County Economic Development Committee, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Small Business Development Center, Growth Innovations, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), Security State Bank of Aitkin, Neighborhood National Bank, Innovate 218, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, Northspan Group and Entrepreneur Fund.
Tour materials included lists and information on how to make a business plan, lender and other financing information, business resources, properties available in Aitkin with virtual tours.
“Our resource team was able to help people at all different points in their businesses,” said Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson. “Guests walked away with answers and plans of action, and that’s what it’s all about. Seeing their energy makes me excited for Aitkin’s future.”
