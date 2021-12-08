The Minnesota Credit Union Network presented the Outstanding Credit Union Professional of the Year to Chuck Albrecht at a ceremony held during the MnCUN Accelerate 21 Conference on November 19 at the Radisson Blu MOA in Bloomington. The Outstanding Professional of the Year is given to a remarkable person who truly stands behind the “people helping people” credit union philosophy.
This year, the honoree is Chuck Albrecht, president and CEO of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union serving communities across central Minnesota. When Albrecht joined Mid Minnesota in 2003, the credit union served a handful of counties with four branches and now has grown to serve 11 counties with 10 full-service branches. Credit union assets went from $110 million to nearing $600 million and membership grew from 28,000 to 50,000 currently.
“The Minnesota Credit Union Network is pleased to honor Chuck Albrecht for his tremendous contributions to both the credit union movement and for the members Mid Minnesota serves,” said Mark Cummins, president & CEO of the Minnesota Credit Union Network, the state’s trade association for credit unions. “Chuck is a deserving recipient of this award, and we are thankful for his leadership in the credit union movement.”
In addition to his role as President and CEO, Albrecht is involved with local organizations including the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation and the Boy Scouts, where he earned the Silver Beaver Award, the highest volunteer award.
A video tribute to Chuck Albrecht is available on the Minnesota Credit Union Network’s website (https://www.mncun.org/professional-and-director-of-the-year.html).
