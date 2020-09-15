The Minnesota Historical Society has announced the opening of the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul and the trading post (retail store) at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum in Onamia, beginning Oct. 1.
Visitors to the history center can take in special exhibits including First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom and Prince: Before the Rain, which have been extended to Jan. 3, 2021; enjoy grab and go items from Market House by D’Amico cafe; and shop for artisan-crafted jewelry, clothing, books, toys and more from the history center store. Entry will be limited and advanced tickets are recommended.
The Gale Family Library at the Minnesota History Center is being reconfigured to accommodate in-person researchers and will open later this year. Look for more information, including the opening date, to be shared soon at mnhs.org/library.
The trading post (retail store) at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum will reopen in time for holiday shopping. One-of-a-kind items, many locally made by Native artisans, will be on sale.
MINNESOTA HISTORY CENTER
Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Museum admission: $8-12, members free
Tickets go on sale Sept. 24
www.mnhs.org/history center.
TRADING POST AT THE MILLE LACS INDIAN MUSEUM
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Note: the Mille Lacs Indian Museum, which normally closes for the season at the end of October, will remain closed.
