The Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will hold its annual meeting Thursday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at Grand Casino Mille Lacs. 777 Grand Ave., Onamia.
Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and the business meeting will be at 5 p.m. There will be an election of directors from districts 2, 5, 6 and 7, as well two proposed changes to the bylaws:
• “The member or director consents and agrees to use, accept, send, receive, and transmit an electronic signature, contract, record, notice, vote, communication, comment, and other document regarding an action, transaction, business, meeting, or activity with, for, or involving the Cooperative.”
• The second proposed amendment to the Bylaws is a change from “General Manager” to “CEO (Chief Executive Officer).”
