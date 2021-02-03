It was announced by Governor Walz that Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) was awarded a Minnesota State Broadband grant, for a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Internet project. The project area is located on the southeast side of Farm Island Lake.
The Phase 4 project will pass 85 homes and businesses and will provide up to 1 Gbps symmetrical Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Internet service. FTTH is the fastest and most reliable Internet available. MLEC is excited to, once again, partner with Consolidated Telecommunications Company (CTC) on the construction of this project and expand their MLEC Fiber Internet network.
In addition to Phase 4, MLEC Fiber is resuming construction on their Phase 3 and East Lake projects this spring. If you live in one of the project areas, there is still time to sign up. It is going to be an exciting project year and they are looking forward to providing more members with the best Internet service available.
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative is always searching and applying for grant opportunities to bring their members fast, reliable and local Internet service. Residents in these project areas will have expanded educational, economic and health care opportunities. Especially during these unprecedented times, MLEC understands that having an Internet connection is more important than ever before. Please continue to read the Outlet, Facebook, and the MLEC website for more information and updates on upcoming fiber projects.
For more information on MLEC Fiber Internet, call their office at 218-429-0433 or visit their website at www.mlecmn.net/fiber. Project area maps, internet plans, and service agreements can all be found online.
