MLEC Bites for Lights

Each year Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative collects old/broken Christmas lights and extension cords in partnership with the Brainerd Sunrise Sertomas.
The Bites for Lights recycling program has many collection sites in the lakes area. However, MLEC is the only one in Aitkin.
MLEC members and the public can bring Christmas lights and cords to the MLEC office throughout the year. In the spring, they are picked up by Kenwood Enterprises to be properly recycled, 100% of funds raised are donated to area food shelves.
“We have collected 32 tons since 2006, when the program started” stated Jeff Hilborn of Sunrise Sertoma. Over $10,000.00 has been raised since the program began to help purchase meals at soup kitchens and local food shelves in the Brainerd Lakes Area. County Environmental Services Supervisor, Ryan Simonson commented, “We are pleased to partner with Sunrise Sertoma and Crow Wing Recycling to help those in need while promoting recycling.”
