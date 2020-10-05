The Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative has placed an offer on land near the intersection of Hwys. 169 and 18, hoping to set up a new headquarters.
MLEC confirmed Sept. 22 that it hae made an offer on the 37-acre parcel, and finalized the purchase the evening of Sept. 25, according to the cooperative’s public relations office.
“We’ve outgrown our facility,” said CEO Sarah Cron about the current building on Hwy. 169 just north of Aitkin. “From a human resources perspective, from a technology perspective, from a fleet perspective and from a land perspective.”
Cron said that discussion on a new headquarters has been taking place for about “four general managers,” roughly about 10 years. But in the process, MLEC has run into a problem finding land because Aitkin County is 51% jurisdictional wetlands.
In addition, the current facility – constructed in the 1960s and renovated several times – needs further work and the wetlands constraints won’t allow for further expansion to the east.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has also advised the cooperative that it will lose its driveway access at the current facility in 2022, forcing the cooperative to try and find a way to put in new access to the parking lots within its current constraints.
Residents of the area began voicing opposition to the land purchase even before MLEC made its announcement. Aitkin County had let those residents know by letter that MLEC was pursuing a conditional use permit to rezone the land commercial.
Robert Navarre, one of those in opposition, immediately wrote a letter to the editor, and others have joined him to fight the relocation.
“How much is the project going to cost and how will it be paid for?” wrote Navarre in an e-mail. “Why not keep MLEC headquarters in the industrial park in Aitkin where a large commercial complex should be located? What will the needed changes to Hwy. 169 alone cost MLEC?”
He also expressed concern that cooperative members were not being given all the information they needed for a proper decision. The cooperative elects members to the board of directors, who then will make the decision.
“All of us who pay MLEC for our electricity are the members of our MLEC cooperative,” he wrote. “We should have a right to vote on major MLEC projects and be able to voice our concerns to our MLEC board members representing our districts.”
Cron reiterated that the project simply isn’t at that point yet, with the purchase just being finalized.
In negotiations, she explained, everything was contingent on the cooperative receiving the conditional use permit for the land, which was just approved Sept. 21.
Now that has been approved, Cron said the cooperative’s board of directors is just starting the process of deciding if the project is even economically feasible.
Cron said that if the pieces do not fall into place, the cooperative will put the land up for sale and consider other options. But when the land became available, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
Cron said that the majority of MLEC’s members are located between the north shore of Mille Lacs Lake and the city of Aitkin, and that the cooperative is looking for a site south of Aitkin to allow trucks easy, convenient access to not only customers, but to highways and gas for the trucks.
“There’s gas right there,” she said. “There’s Hwy. 18 right there. There’s great access to our existing infrastructure.
“(MLEC) is a mainstay of this community,” she added. “It’s a critical resource. If the board does not feel this is a responsible decision, we will not move forward with the project.”
