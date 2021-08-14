Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) has announced that MLEC Fiber Internet will become available for more customers in 2022.
High-speed internet – or the lack thereof – is an issue in many areas of rural Minnesota. MLEC has provided advanced technology, like electricity back in the 1930s, to areas in Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties for decades.
MLEC Fiber Internet is the latest example as it gives rural residents access to the kinds of super-fast service to which city dwellers are accustomed.
The Phase 5 project will pass approximately 300 homes and businesses and will provide up to 1 gigabyte per second symmetrical Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Internet service. FTTH is the fastest and most reliable Internet available.
MLEC will partner with Consolidated Telecommunications Company (CTC) on the construction of this project and expand its MLEC Fiber Internet network. The project area includes the west side of Farm Island Lake, runs east to Sunset Lake, then along Tame Fish Lake Road all the way to Highway 6.
The Phase 5 project will create a redundant link to CTC’s existing infrastructure. This will make the company’s fiber network stronger and prevent internet outages.
“In addition to Phase 5, MLEC Fiber has continued construction on our Phase 3, Phase 4, and East Lake projects,” said the release. “If you live in one of the project areas, there is still time to sign up. Crews are working hard to get as many customers connected as possible before winter comes.”
Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative is always searching and applying for grant opportunities to help bring members fast, reliable, and local internet service. Residents in these project areas will have expanded educational, economic, and health care opportunities due to better internet connections.
