Things are happening across Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative’s service territory. Last month, the McGregor Fire Department unveiled its new fire hall to the community during an open house event.

At the same time, Garrison Bay Resort has broken ground and began construction on its 22 camping spot expansion. The project will bring tourism to the Garrison area.

  

