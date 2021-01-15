The Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative announced last week that it had concluded a building feasibility study on its current headquarters – and found it lacking.
MLEC employed Widseth, Smith and Nolting, a civil engineering company out of Baxter, to take an “in-depth look at MLEC’s current facility and property and determine the feasibility of MLEC remaining in the existing facility, remodeling the existing facility, demolishing the existing facility and rebuilding on the existing site location, or building a new building on a new building site,” said MLEC CEO Sarah Cron in a press release.
Widseth came to the conclusion that the current building and site are in “poor condition,” and have reached the limit of their usefulness. According to Widseth, staying in the existing building would require about $2 million in repair costs over the next two to five years.
“Widseth determined a new facility on a new site is the most appropriate, cost-effective, flexible, and responsible solution that would allow MLEC to serve the membership effectively while minimizing the cost to MLEC members,” Cron wrote.
Among the issues Widseth identified with the current property:
• The current facility has bearing walls that pose structural limitations for remodeling.
• Existing soil conditions and adjacent wetlands along the north side of the property and to the east make expansion in those areas difficult to impossible.
• With the upcoming Hwy. 169 construction, MLEC will need to close and relocate both existing driveways off the highway – and widening the highway will take an additional 20 feet of property from the southern edge of the property boundary.
• MLEC would need to relocate its pole yard, shed and trucks, and all materials in its cold storage facility during this approximate two-year construction period. MLEC would need to include the additional cost of warehousing and inefficiency to the operational expenses during this time.
Cron explained that these were just some of the highlights from the report.
“The MLEC Board of Directors is not taking this decision lightly,” Cron said. “They will review all of the possibilities over the next few months, ask more questions, get more answers, run the numbers, and determine what is best for the MLEC employees and members,” she explained.
MLEC placed an offer on property near the intersection of Hwys. 169 and 18 in September of last year, and finalized the 37-acre purchase Sept. 25.
The plan for a new headquarters has met with objections from local residents.
