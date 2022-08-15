Christine Bright and Dwight Marwede sat around their dining table and thought long and hard about what to rename the Butler Building.
The Ripple Center’s name has two significant meanings. One of which is a nod to the Ripple River in Aitkin. The other is the ripple effect, where one action, even a small one, has the possibility of spreading far and wide.
The Ripple Center has been a historic hub in Aitkin since the beginning with Sam Hodgeden (original owner). Preserving the heritage is what Bright and Marwede set out to accomplish.
Along Minnesota Avenue and inside the windows of the Ripple Center are three banners which have three words: Gather, Entertain and Celebrate.
Gather
The lower level of the Ripple Center kept the Butler name. This marketplace is a place for the community to gather and is home to the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce, a few other businesses and is the place where Community Band practices. Outside, on Saturdays, vendors gathered for the Aitkin Farmers’ Market can be found.
Entertain
The top level of the Ripple Center is the Hodgeden Opera House, which pays homage to the original owner.
This area holds “everything you need for events,” said Bright. It includes everything from chairs to tables and a full stage for concerts. It is a spot to entertain with concerts, weddings, corporate events and more.
Celebrate
The final banner says celebrate. For the Ripple Center, this means parties on the main level like baby showers and wedding showers and also parties and events upstairs in the opera house.
Ripple effect
The hope is to help Aitkin become a destination for arts; where people can come for a Friday night concert and stay for the whole weekend to enjoy the other events and amenities Aitkin has to offer.
