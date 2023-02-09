Local community members have showcased their talents and a wide variety of products at McGregor’s NeighborGoods store since 2017. The store is a non-profit operated under the McGregor Kids Plus program. It was conceptualized and brought to fruition through start-up grant funding.
The store continues to feature locally-made, hand-crafted goods, refreshed frequently, along with many seasonal items. Some of the products available include unique woodwork creations, blacksmith iron fixtures, crocheted clothing and accessories, totes, quilts, pillows, jewelry, home and cabin décor, jellies and jams, framed photos, greeting cards and repurposed vintage pieces.
NeighborGoods recently moved next door to its former location and is now located at 94 N. Maddy St. in the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce building. A grand re-opening will begin Thursday, Feb. 16, featuring storewide discounts, refreshments and free samples. Two vendors will demonstrate crafting skills on Friday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 18, young crafters can watch a demonstration and make a sellable craft of their own from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
NeighborGoods is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and can be contacted via email at neighborgoodsstore@gmail.com or by phone at 218-768-2040.
