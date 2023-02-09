Local community members have showcased their talents and a wide variety of products at McGregor’s NeighborGoods store since 2017. The store is a non-profit operated under the McGregor Kids Plus program. It was conceptualized and brought to fruition through start-up grant funding. 

The store continues to feature locally-made, hand-crafted goods, refreshed frequently, along with many seasonal items. Some of the products available include unique woodwork creations, blacksmith iron fixtures, crocheted clothing and accessories, totes, quilts, pillows, jewelry, home and cabin décor, jellies and jams, framed photos, greeting cards and repurposed vintage pieces. 

