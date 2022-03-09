Neighborhood National Bank announced Vanessa Prince has recently joined as market president.
Jenni Cline, former market president said of Prince, “I welcome Vanessa and I am excited that she is now part of our team! Vanessa will do an excellent job of continuing to ensure NNB provides the customer service our customers expect and remains actively involved in helping our community grow and prosper.”
“Vanessa is a great addition to our team,” said Mike Segner, president and CEO of Neighborhood National Bank. “Vanessa believes in the type of relationship-based community banking that NNB embraces.”
Prince brings experience in mortgage lending and a strong understanding of the local housing market. Prior to coming to Neighborhood National Bank, she was a mortgage lender for Security State Bank.
“In this ever-changing industry, my promise is that I will help you from the beginning of the lending process to the very end,” said Prince. “My goal is to make your loan experience as easy as possible.”
Vanessa and her husband Ron have lived in Tamarack for the last 23 years. She has one daughter, Taylor.
If you are looking to purchase a new home, refinance your existing home, purchase a vehicle, or for any other lending need, contact Prince at 218-927-3716 or email her at Vanessa.Prince@neighborhood.bank.
