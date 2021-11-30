Stan Gustafson brings a lot of experience to his new job in Aitkin.
A North Dakota native, he has worked on economic development projects in Minnesota cities for a number of years. He has been hired as the executive director of Growth Innovations, formerly known as Aitkin County Growth Inc., located on First Ave. NW.
Gustafson grew up on a farm in Dodge, North Dakota. Following high school, he attended college for auto body repair in Bismarck, earning a certificate.
“I decided it was not a field I wanted to be in,” he said.
Gustafson enrolled in business courses at a college in Dickinson, but along the way started selling insurance. For 10 years, he was the circulation manager for the Dickinson Press. He took an opportunity to move to Minnesota as circulation manager for the Faribault Daily News. After a couple years, he pursued selling real estate, mostly for Edina Realty, and did that from 1991-2001.
His next job with the city of Faribault had him working as economic development coordinator.
Gustafson worked with property owners on a variety of historical renovation projects that provided loans and/or grants for qualified projects. He also worked with new and existing manufacturers with relocation or expansion.
Gustafson worked for the city of Faribault until March 2008 when he went to the city of Cambridge as economic development director.
“The city of Cambridge owned retail property and industrial land,” he said. “The whole goal is to know what you have for sale or lease at your fingertips.”
He worked in Cambridge from 2008-January 2021.
COMING TO AITKIN
Five weeks ago and without an office manager, Gustafson dove right into familiarizing himself with availability of land, buildings and business opportunities in Aitkin. He supports Growth Innovation’s mission: “Improving quality of life through job creation, economic diversification and community development. We pursue access to opportunity.”
Gustafson said the 2007-2009 recession hit most communities along with Aitkin County and many economic variables lasted through 2016. “And just when the economy was coming back, COVID-19 hit,” he noted.
He said one of the first things he wants to do in Aitkin is to learn what buildings and land are available for development, what the housing needs are and build relationships with local banks and developers to meet the growth needs in the Aitkin area. He will work with other entities such as the city, county and Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce to bring more businesses to the community, “and find the resources to do that,” he said. “No one can do it alone.”
Gustafson lives in Deerwood. He has a son and daughter and five grandchildren (with one more on the way).
“I’m very excited to be here,” he said, “and hope good things will happen in the next couple of years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.