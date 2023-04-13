The Green House Aitkin

The Green House Aitkin location is pictured. A grand opening will be held at the Carlton location Monday, April 17.

For Kyle and Heather Bergherr, a retirement dream recently became a reality as new owners of The Green House nursery with locations in Carlton, Aitkin and McGregor. 

While both Kyle and Heather most recently worked in the automotive industry, Heather was also once employed at a flower shop and would daydream about owning either a shop or nursery of her own one day. “I used to browse shops and nurseries for sale online and that is how we came across The Green House,” she said. 

