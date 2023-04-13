For Kyle and Heather Bergherr, a retirement dream recently became a reality as new owners of The Green House nursery with locations in Carlton, Aitkin and McGregor.
While both Kyle and Heather most recently worked in the automotive industry, Heather was also once employed at a flower shop and would daydream about owning either a shop or nursery of her own one day. “I used to browse shops and nurseries for sale online and that is how we came across The Green House,” she said.
Kyle and Heather got connected with Entrepreneur Fund, an organization that assists small businesses in getting off the ground. The Bergherrs said E-Fund assisted them with financial projections, preparing for financing and consulting services. According to its website efund.org, the organization connects entrepreneurs with “affordable capital” as well as customized one-on-one advising. E-Fund can help with business planning, cash flow management, budgeting, financial projections, marketing, people management, operations, branding, websites and more. For Kyle and Heather, the consulting service turned into 100% financial backing from E-Fund.
“Once we started with them, they liked our project so much, they funded us entirely,” Heather stated. E-Fund has also helped other well-known businesses get started, including Bent Paddle and Duluth Coffee Company.
When asked what changes patrons might see under new ownership, Heather said customers can expect the same excellent service but a more immersive experience with an expansion of classes. “After COVID, people have taken a greater interest in growing their own food,” Heather said. The Bergherrs’ hope is to bring together families through growing. Classes will be tailored to children, families and adults. Children will learn how to pot plants and the basics of growing. Adults can expect to learn the basics of herb, vegetable and flower garden planting, pinching and tips on proper fertilization. Fall and winter festivals are also in the works, with dates to be announced.
The grand opening for the Carlton location will be Monday, April 17. The plan is to open the Aitkin and McGregor locations soon after but will depend on snow melting. Initial business hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. “As the weather gets warmer and we get into planting season, hours will expand,” Heather said, and the nursery will eventually be open seven days a week.
The main location for The Green House is 210 Sixth St. N, Carlton and can be contacted at 218-384-4732; Aitkin, 320 Second St. NE, 218-927-1375; McGregor, Nine Country House Ln., 218-768-4463; https://thegreenhousemn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.