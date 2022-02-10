Growth Innovations, formerly Aitkin County Growth Inc., has a new office manager.
Tami Jacobs replaced Jeanie Collins, who served in that role for more than 33 years. The position now has added duties with a change in Growth Innovations policy. Jacobs is not only office manager but is shadowing executive director, Stan Gustafson, in order to step into that position when Gustafson retires.
Jacobs grew up in Deerwood and graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1989. She attended Central Lakes College, studying accounting and worked for 10 years as a mortgage loan officer. The last 13 years were spent working for Clearwater Forest Camp & Retreat Center as the director of operations and finance. She came to Growth Innovations on Nov. 22.
“I am excited to be a part of Growth Innovations – working alongside Stan Gustafson to support our mission of ‘Improving quality of life through job creation, economic diversification and community development.’ We pursue access to opportunity. Until I started here, I really did not know exactly what Growth Innovations did – I think it is fantastic that we offer incubator space for businesses with lower-than-average rents, business loans, gap financing as well grant opportunities. I have a lot to learn but I am excited for this opportunity.”
Jacobs said one of the organization’s focuses now is workforce housing, which has long been a challenge for Aitkin County Growth and now Growth Innovations. She and Gustafson also invite entrepreneurs to contact them for assistance with writing business plans.
Jacobs and her husband, Seth, have lived in Aitkin for 25 years. They have four children: Brandon, Brittany, Spencer and Savannah; and two grandchildren with another coming in August.
“I look forward to serving the community and helping our town grow and prosper” she said.
