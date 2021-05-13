Recently, the Northland Foundation made 62 grants totaling $1,003,280 to benefit the people and communities of northeastern Minnesota. An additional three grants were awarded in April by the middle and high school students on the Youth In Philanthropy board, for a combined total of 65 grants and $1,006,280 awarded in recent months.
“Community-based services like home health care, assisted living, chore service, and respite care struggled to find enough paid staff and volunteers even before the pandemic,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking. “It’s an ongoing trend that northeastern Minnesota, especially, needs to address.”
“The two grantees will build on existing programs and try some new directions to help grow the labor pool. We are excited to see their projects unfold,” Torch added.
LOCAL GRANTS
Aitkin County CARE received a $65,000 grant through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program for efforts to improve access, awareness, and availability of services that support successful aging among older adults and their family caregivers.
