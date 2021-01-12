The Northland Foundation Board of Trustees is seeking new members for election at the June 2021 board meeting. New trustees’ three-year terms would begin in September 2021. Note: prior board experience is not required.
Areas where the board desires greater representation include, but are not limited to, individuals who are 50 years or older, live in the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Carlton County, East Iron Range and Quad Cities, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Koochiching County, Lake County and Leech Lake Band of Objibwe, have minority ethnicity and have work experience.
All resumes and applications are reviewed by foundation trustees, who will interview top candidates during Spring 2021.
Applicants will be notified by the end of March 2021 whether they have been selected for the interview round or not.
The online application must be completed by 4:30 p.m., Jan. 29. The link to the application is northlandfdn.org/trustee-recruitment.php.
