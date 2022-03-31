The Northland Foundation has announced that Cayla Bellanger DeGroat has joined the staff as a program officer. Her work at the foundation will include a strong focus on coordinating its Indigenous-led program, Maada’ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) which launched in May 2021.
Born and raised in White Earth, Minnesota, Bellanger DeGroat is an enrolled member of Gaa-waabaabiganikaag, the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. She is a lifelong student of indigenous history and federal Indian policy with a Bachelor of Arts in American Indian Studies and Master of Tribal Administration and Governance from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Bellanger DeGroat has served the community in several roles, including working with her tribe as tribal historic preservation officer and homeless housing resource specialist, as well as working with the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Department of American Indian Studies as community outreach coordinator. She has also worked with Native Organizers Alliance on grassroots political campaigns and is a member of the city of Duluth’s Indigenous Commission. An avid reader and researcher, she is anticipating the publication of her first book later this year.
Northland Foundation serves seven Northeast Minnesota counties and all or parts of five Native nations with grantmaking, an operating program, business services, and special initiatives. Learn more at www.northlandfdn.org.
