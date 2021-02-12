Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Jesse Oman of Aitkin has begun practicing at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic.
Oman has 16 years of labor and delivery, medical surgical and charge nurse experience at CRMC most recently serving as obstetrics coordinator. She received her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of South Alabama where she also received Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Science in Nursing degrees in Women’s Health.
Oman earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at the College of St. Scholastica. A certified public health nurse, Oman also holds certifications as Neonatal Resuscitation Instructor, S.T.A.B.L.E. Provider, Advance Cardiac Life Support and Basic Life Support. She was awarded CRMC’s Mary Lou Houle Nursing Excellence Award in 2016.
Away from CRMC, Oman enjoys spending time with her husband, Jason, and their five children. Additionally, she enjoys outdoor Minnesota activities.
