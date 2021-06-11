Cozy Cove Coffee Company opened its doors in Hill City May 17, offering an array of breakfast and lunch items, baked goods and daily specials along with coffee and tea drinks. Owners Sean Lathrop and Laura Spaulding welcome the community at 102 Gill St. SW or check them out online at www.cozycovehc.com. Shown here from left are – Growth Innovations’ Mark Jeffers, Lathrop, Spaulding and Aitkin County Commissioner Anne Marcotte with a certificate of recognition on opening day.
