Nearly everyone in Aitkin has been wondering “What’s going to be in the Gramma’s Pantry building?”
The buzz around town has been things like a bakery, a Chinese restaurant, you name it.
The answer is, PAL & Co. (Peter Amanda Lowe - PAL). It will be managed by Amanda who along with her husband owns several businesses in town.
Amanda described the new offering to the community as “a local emporium.” She wanted to give a different look and feel to the building from how it was as Gramma’s Pantry. She is looking for a “boathouse feel” to the decor. Amanda said the project manager is working on building a checkout counter, “it’s going to look like a big boat.”
PAL & Co. will offer mens casual/leisure clothing such as “button-downs, polo shirts and casual shorts with a recreational feel,” she said. People will be able to find Burlebo menswear which is an outdoor lifestyle brand of clothing. The website said, “From the duck blind to a casual day around town, we’ve got you covered”. She will also carry a couple different lines of women’s wear.
Amanda wanted the store to feature outdoorsy and recreational items with a meaning, “I wanted to choose products with a good story behind them.”
She explained that she feels it’s important to spend time away from our “devices.” For example, one of the brands of clothing she will carry is Wanderheart whose mission is to encourage others to unplug from technology and be present with the people they care most about. Wanderheart donates 11% of net profits to families of children born with congestive heart failure.
“Make your feet smile and put a grin on your chin,” with Sanuk sandals. Amanda said she will have these available for both men and women. The brand’s mission is to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place.
Locally produced items such as wild rice, honey and maple syrup along with barbecue sauces and gourmet marmalades and cookbooks instructing different ways to incorporate these ingredients will also be available.
Coffee-table-type books about the staples of Minnesota’s culture have also caught the attention of Amanda. She said she will have books about loons, blueberries, agates and more. “I will also have some fun little gift items as well,” she said.
Shoppers will notice dry bags to keep gear dry while kayaking or boating. People can keep children occupied with kids books and activities. Amanda is considering adding children’s clothing in the future.
“I think it will offer a lot to the people who live here, our locals and to people visiting the area. There will be a little something for everyone,” she said.
She is hoping for an opening date by Memorial weekend and hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 or 5 p.m.
“I have all the inventory ready to go,” Amanda said, “just waiting on finishing touches (in the building).”
