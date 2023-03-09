A new pet grooming business opened its doors in McGregor on March 2.
Pawsitive Pet Grooming is owned by sisters, Miranda and Avery Aho. The sisters, from Kettle River, bring five years of prior experience to their new clients. They formerly groomed dogs for their mother’s dog breeding business, West Branch Kennel LLC.
“We decided to launch this business because we both absolutely love animals and enjoy helping them feel their best,” explained Miranda. “It’s a passion we’ve always had and we are both so very excited to start this new journey and thrilled to be working with everyone’s beautiful dogs.”
Extensive renovations went into preparing the building for pet care and grooming. Both short- and long-hair bathing options include bath, blow dry, ear cleaning, ear hair removal and nail trim with prices varying according to the dog’s size. A full groom includes all of the bathing options along with a haircut. Individualized services include nail trim, tooth brushing, face trim, external anal gland expression and a “pet-a-cure,” which includes nail trim, ear cleaning, ear hair removal and tooth brushing.
The Aho sisters said opening day was a huge success, and they enjoyed working with their new clients. “Our books are filling up fast!” exclaimed Avery.
