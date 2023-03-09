A new pet grooming business opened its doors in McGregor on March 2. 

Pawsitive Pet Grooming is owned by sisters, Miranda and Avery Aho. The sisters, from Kettle River, bring five years of prior experience to their new clients. They formerly groomed dogs for their mother’s dog breeding business, West Branch Kennel LLC. 

