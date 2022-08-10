Hershey’s Howliday Inn is a dog boarding service where pups can play outside all day with other four-legged friends.
Located off of Hwy. 169 across from the Farm Island Store, Jeri Romano is the owner and has been a dog lover her whole life.
Romano is originally from Coon Rapids, but ended up in Aitkin after finding a great spot to open her boarding and doggy day care business in 2020.
Services include overnight stays, long-term boarding, and daily day care drop-offs.
Hershey’s takes all dogs, even the ones who need a little extra care with medicine requirements or pups who don’t play well with others. Currently, Hershey’s does not charge extra for these premium services.
Dogs are outside to play a majority of the day and come in for a couple of breaks. If your pet needs to be separated, the employees make sure your pup will get its own playtime outside.
There are three staff members at the day center, all who love dogs, of course. One is going to school for an animal related profession and another is a breeder.
Hershey’s Howliday Inn gets its name from Romano’s first dog, Hershey, a chocolate lab.
Romano wants her clients to know that everyone who works at Hershey’s treats the dogs like they are their own, with lots of love and treats.
The facility is climate controlled so it’s nice and cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
To contact Hershey’s for boarding or questions, send a message through its Facebook page or contact Jeri Romano at 612-309-3697
