Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden.
For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as the Butler Building. The other was to build a home.
Hodgeden’s private residence is what is now Haberkorn Law Offices. However, there is even more story in between. After the porch-lined home was sold, it became the Seavey Funeral Home, which was when the porch was closed in, creating the exterior seen today.
The historic building had a few more owners until it was in the hands of Christine Bright.
Bright set out to renovate the structure and preserve the historic touches while breathing new life into the building.
Starting on the inside and working her way out, Bright tore out the carpet, the paneling from the funeral home and the drop ceilings. There were still touches of the original home here and there, so Bright worked to mimic those details throughout the building. One of the rooms featured the original woodwork that was used for inspiration around the rest of the house.
The final piece of the puzzle was restoring the outside with historic exterior colors from the Sherwin-Williams specialty line. According to the paint manufacturing company, these colors “pay homage to key architectural styles throughout American history” with “historically accurate paint color palettes.”
Bright has picked out a total of 13 different colors to help draw attention to the detailed work outside of the building, which she said only took her “two years” to pick out the colors and get it right for the project.
