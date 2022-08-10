Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden. 

For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as the Butler Building. The other was to build a home. 

