You could say, “It’s about the pie,” but it’s really so much more than that, said Chef Debbie Weimer as she wrapped up a morning at the Palisade Cafe just before Thanksgiving.
Weimer owned the cafe in the past and she was excited to rejoin the team led by new owner Cory Eken.
“Cory has a vision I can sign on to,” said Weimer, as she made pies from scratch to fill special orders for Thanksgiving.
Palisade native Amy Wyant has been around the world, working and teaching. Most recently she and husband Jake were teaching in Saudi Arabia for two years.
“I was excited to join this dynamic team,” Wyant said. “Palisade is home, and I am excited to be part of this venture and provide fresher, more diverse options for local diners.”
Wyant’s mother Sophia (Trix) is her neighbor, so she was happy to have a new occupation that allowed her to work so close to home and to her mother.
Wyant and Weimer are the “morning crew,” serving breakfast and lunch. Other servers include Amanda Forster, who is also a Palisade resident.
The cafe’s new owner is Cory Eken of McGregor. Eken is no newcomer to the local food scene, having owned the Buckhorn Bar and Grill in McGregor and Pour Lewey’s in McGrath.
“The bank has owned the Palisade Cafe building for over a year now,” he said. “They had worked with me before on my other businesses and encouraged me to step in and get this place going again. I was able to get a great team together to help me operate the cafe, so I decided to give it a try. The timing is unfortunate, with the most recent closure due to COVID-19, but we are willing to adapt as needed to keep service up for our patrons.”
The menu is new, but includes a number of old favorites. The unifying theme is that both Eken and Weimer are committed to making food from scratch.
They start with fresh meat, and roast the cuts in house for prime rib sandwiches, dinners and even a prime rib omelet. Burgers are hand-pattied at Ukuras’ Big Dollar in McGregor, with buns baked fresh at the McGregor Bakery. Soups are made in house, too, from real stock, vegetables and herbs.
The cafe used to be famous for its homemade pies, and Weimer plans to continue the tradition of making pie crusts herself for the fruit pies and cream pies they will offer.
Eken said he was warned that getting reliable staff would be a challenge, but he is currently employing seven full-time and part-time staff, not including himself.
Eken hopes to gradually add more locally grown meats and produce to the lineup as the cafe gets up to speed.
He wants to work with the community to provide good, home-cooked meals that meet the needs of residents and visitors alike.
There will be a daily special that will be posted on the Palisade Cafe 2.0 Facebook page. A daily soup special will be offered.
The cafe’s hours during the COVID-19 pause are:
Monday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Call the Palisade Cafe at 218-845-3002 to order.
