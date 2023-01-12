Habitat for Humanity, Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin Public Schools and a local snowmobile club were the recipients of Re/Max’s donations. Pictured: Ann Schwartz, executive director at Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity, Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin Public Schools and a local snowmobile club were the recipients of Re/Max’s donations. Pictured: Ann Schwartz, executive director at Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity.
“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.”
Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club.
Jared Lundgren is the owner of Re/Max Northland. “I’ve always been an entrepreneur,” he explained. Lundgren has done a little bit of everything, whether that was financing LASIK eye surgery clinics, used car dealerships or finally getting his real estate license in 2014.
“It is incredible,” said Lundgren, “the amount of business we’ve been able to do in this little, tiny town.”
As for choosing the recipients for the donations, the Re/Max team chose things that were important to them. Office manager Rhonda Conner is on the board for Habitat for Humanity, Lundgren’s wife is a teacher and Lundgren is on the board for Riverwood Healthcare Center.
COMMUNITY
Community is essential to the Re/Max crew. “None of us do it alone,” explained Conner. “We work as a team … we all have each other’s back.”
Lundgren doesn’t believe the team did it alone. “There is no possible way that this little group could do what we did without a higher power being involved,” he explained.
As for the Aitkin community, Lundgren said, “We appreciate our community and our clients, the people who have trusted us to buy and sell their home.”
CONTACT
Stay up to date with the latest happenings on Facebook at Re/Max Northland. To contact Re/Max directly, call 218-203-3603 or email remaxnorthlandteamjared@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.