We’ve all seen it. “Help Wanted.”
Local retired engineer Bill Forder has seen this too. Bill works for the Small Business Development Center in Brainerd. A couple years ago he started asking people what the reasons were that few new businesses were being established in Aitkin. By far the most common answer was the lack of a qualified workforce in the county.
“There are about 15,000 people in Aitkin County, and because of the county’s demographics, potentially half of those people are retired. There is a potential workforce of 7,800 people who would likely want to contribute in some way by working or consulting part-time. That’s a lot of talent and experience! Furthermore, it’s a workforce that knows how to work and doesn’t have to be trained in many cases,” Forder said.
Bill and his son Bob Forder think the timing might be fortuitous, given that many in the workforce have become accustomed to working remotely during the pandemic. Some retired early from other careers, and others have set up home offices that could be re purposed or used to do part-time consulting work in Aitkin County.
Instead of hiring one full time person, businesses might find solutions to their staffing needs by hiring a couple of part-time people to help them find the skills their businesses need to survive, Bill thought.
Bob is doing the legwork to establish an Aitkin Retired Workers Network (arwn.org) database of available skills and experience in Aitkin’s retired population up and running.
Bob also assisted companies in the Aitkin area with strategic projects, permitting and research and development. Just as he and Bill envision or other retired people, he was able to jump in and help them get specific parts of their businesses back on track.
Finding and filling part-time or occasional niche jobs that can really help companies thrive is the Forders’ vision.
“We have to find the people with experience in consulting and blue collar jobs. Businesses can then tap into a pool of talent that is already in the area.”
Work that might be done by this kind of workforce includes permitting paperwork, applications and reporting, research and development, technical copy writing and environmental review.
Preserving the privacy of workers who want to be listed in the database is an important part of the vision. The plan is to have the database be closed to the public; that is, not accessible on the internet, so as to preserve that privacy.
Bob envisions retired people contacting the non profit ARWN and asking to be listed. The database operators will do outreach to local companies to discover their needs, and reach out to qualified candidates.
Project-based fees are likely to be the best way for workers to be compensated; projects would likely be defined in scope and duration and defined in cost ahead of time.
“The ARWN will be a matching service. Fundraising activities will help cover startup expenses,” the Forders said.
