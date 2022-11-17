River Oaks Dental is now seeing patients at its new location in Deerwood, 23753 Forest Road. The new office is an expansion and relocation of its Crosby practice and will accommodate more patients and offer more services.

Dr. Victoria Severson, who previously provided care at the Crosby location, and Dr. Matthew Hanowski, who recently joined the River Oaks Dental team after practicing in the Twin Cities area, will see patients at the new Deerwood office. Dr. McLean Severson and Dr. Sean Fleming will continue to see patients at the Aitkin office, as well as in Deerwood.

