River Oaks Dental is now seeing patients at its new location in Deerwood, 23753 Forest Road. The new office is an expansion and relocation of its Crosby practice and will accommodate more patients and offer more services.
Dr. Victoria Severson, who previously provided care at the Crosby location, and Dr. Matthew Hanowski, who recently joined the River Oaks Dental team after practicing in the Twin Cities area, will see patients at the new Deerwood office. Dr. McLean Severson and Dr. Sean Fleming will continue to see patients at the Aitkin office, as well as in Deerwood.
“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to grow! After outgrowing our Crosby office, we needed a location that could enhance the patient experience,” said Dr. McLean Severson. “Our goal is to create a more comfortable, approachable and modern office by offering dental solutions that help relieve pain, maintain healthy mouths and lead to big smiles without feeling self-conscious.”
The Deerwood office occupies a remodeled Catholic church and features nine operatories – allowing care for more than three times as many patients as its former location – and expanded services. By providing more local access to comprehensive dentistry, River Oaks Dental attempts to keep as many services in-house as possible, including pediatric dentistry, root canal therapy, snap-in dentures and other advanced services.
“We built this office to allow more people within our region to have their dental needs addressed,” said Severson. “We’re excited for our patients to have this state-of-the-art, beautiful facility that offers high quality dentistry in one place, right here in our community.”
The Deerwood facility features all new equipment and dental chairs – equipped with Bluetooth headphones and TVs – and the latest technology, including 3D dentistry, implant dentistry and same-day crowns.
“With our advanced technology, there’s no need for patients to have a temporary crown or second appointment. When you come in for your crown, you leave with your final crown that day,” Severson said. “Life is so busy. Convenience is important to us.”
Another service that will be offered is sedation dentistry. “Sedation dentistry allows patients with dental anxiety to catch up on years’ worth of dental problems in a short amount of time, all while relaxed and asleep,” explained Dr. Sean Fleming.
The community is invited to tour the new office and meet the doctors at an open house on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and giveaways, including Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Zoom whitening kits and credit toward future care. Appointment scheduling will also be available.
“We focus on making your dental experience as positive, convenient, and comfortable as possible. Too many people have suffered from negative past experiences and we are excited to have an opportunity to change that,” added Dr. Victoria Severson.
River Oaks Dental in Deerwood is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 218-546-5191 or visit www.river
