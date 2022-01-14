This winter season brings change to Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort, Deerwood, as it welcomes new food and beverage director, Alex Hill.
The Brainerd Lakes area native returns home, bringing years of expertise, craft and innovation.
ABOUT ALEX HILL
Hill joins the Ruttger’s team after spending the last seven years in Colorado as the restaurant manager of the Ranch House and overseeing food and beverage operations at Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado.
Most recently, Hill accepted the 2021 Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for his successful and extensive wine program. Since his start at Devil’s Thumb Ranch in 2018, Hill’s restaurant has received numerous awards from OpenTable, TripAdvisor and Wine Spectator.
Before joining Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Hill spent three years at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, a Forbes five-star and AAA five-diamond resort. At The Broadmoor, Hill cultivated his skills and passion for food, wine and exceptional service.
Hill will be a major player in Ruttger’s new menu development. His experience, knowledge and love for spirits, craft beer and wine will distinguish the beverage program at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort.
Outside the restaurant scene, Hill enjoys spending time with his girlfriend Stephanie, stepson Rylee and golden retriever Bruno. Whenever he gets the chance, you’ll find Hill fishing, boating or beating his father at a friendly game of golf.
Guests can book their stay this winter in one of Ruttger’s Bay Lake villas. All adult reservations booked Thursday through Sunday will receive coupons for food and non-alcoholic drinks at the White Oak Grill.
Ruttger’s is located on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in Deerwood. Call for reservations at 218-678-2885.
