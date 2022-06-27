Chris Proctor has come full circle. A 2004 graduate of McGregor High School, Chris attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Minneapolis and gained experience in various food service capacities prior to returning to his McGregor roots.
Proctor and his family, originally from Florida, moved to McGregor when he was in ninth grade to be near his father’s family. In mid-April of this year, Proctor came on board as the chef at The Craft House on Lake Minnewawa in McGregor.
In his early years, Proctor worked as a dishwasher and assistant food service director at Covenant Pines Bible Camp. He later served as a food service director at Lake Beauty Bible Camp.
After completing the 15-month culinary school program in 2008, Proctor worked an internship at Chianti Grill. His other experience includes: a cook at Horseshoe Lake Inn (now Blue Moose) in McGregor, caterer at the Pier B Resort and Hotel and chef at the Boat Club Restaurant, both in Duluth. Most recently, he served as sous chef at Matchstick Restaurant and Spirits in Stillwater and was the manager of the Lakeville Green Mill prior to the Covid pandemic.
When Proctor returned to McGregor, he began working at Ace Hardware and crossed paths with Craft House owner Cory Eken at the Ace Hardware Christmas party. It didn’t take long for Proctor to bring his culinary skills to The Craft House. Eken also owns the Buckhorn Bar and Restaurant in McGregor and the Palisade Café 2.0. His businesses operate under the umbrella of Cocktails, Drafts & Eats Inc. Eken also recently purchased a property in Aitkin with plans to be revealed this fall. Proctor is now serving as corporate chef, who will oversee the food service aspect of current and future businesses.
Fresh ideas
Proctor would like to keep the menu as fresh as the food served at The Craft House by including customer favorites yet rotating some items seasonally to encourage customers to try new dishes. The Craft House features Minnesota craft beers, a signature cocktail menu, fresh salads and a wood-fired oven for custom pizzas and wings.
Another brand new offering at The Craft House is a Sunday brunch served from 10 a.m. until noon, which includes breakfast tacos and pizza, biscuits and gravy, avocado caprese toast, apple sausage hash and fruit pizza.
Proctor and Eken recently announced the launch of their catering business, Cocktails, Drafts & Eats Inc., catering division, which includes hot and cold appetizers, display boards, salads, plated dinner and breakfast buffet options, boxed lunches and soups. The full menu and contact information can be viewed on The Craft House and catering division’s Facebook pages.
“Cooking came naturally to me,” explained Proctor. “Growing up, my parents always cooked and it always involved family. I like to think I help others experience that same idea of family dinner time – just not at home.”
Click on “like” and follow The Craft House’s Facebook page for updates, full menus and more information. The Craft House is located at 19150 Goshawk St. in McGregor and can be reached by calling 218-419-0699 or by emailing thecrafthouseonlm@gmail.com. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, with a sizeable upper-level deck overlooking the lake.
Tentative summer hours are Monday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (kitchen closes at 9 p.m.) and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.