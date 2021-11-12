A new nutrition shake and tea shop opened its doors in Aitkin Nov. 1. The shop will be closed Nov. 8-12 for inspection and will reopen on Nov. 15 with customer appreciation specials.
Called The Perfect Fit, it is at 15 Second St. NE, Aitkin, to the left of Subway in the CVS parking lot.
Hours are 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Owner Britney Nacey took over the Crosby location of the business in January of this year. When she heard the other nutrition shop in Aitkin was closing its doors, she decided to try a new shop in the city.
“We need to get into Aitkin,” Nacey said when she heard that news.
She took over the space that was previously a bakery.
“It was set up perfectly to turn into a nutrition club,” Nacey said. “It’s super bright in there, I love it. It’s literally the perfect fit.”
The store is a branch of Herbalife, offering health and nutrition drinks. There is a variety of all-natural teas and high-protein shakes. The shakes have 24 vitamins and nutrients, 24 grams of protein and generally are right around 200 calories.
“People use them for weight loss, weight maintenance and sometimes even for weight gain,” Nacey said.
The Aitkin shop offers more than 25 shake options, including strawberry shortcake, deep-fried Oreo, salted caramel cookie and banana nut bread.
In addition, there are basic unsweetened teas and “lifted” teas – which have an Herbalife product called “Liftoff” in it, an alternative to pop and soda with natural caffeine.
“It gives you energy without that mid-afternoon slump you might feel,” Nacey said, adding that the store offers high-protein coffees.
There is currently a “Shake of the Week” being offered as well as a “Tea of the Week.”
“Every week is different,” Nacey said.
The shop is on both Instagram and Facebook, by searching “The Perfect Fit.” Nacey said to stay tuned, as there will be promotions and weight-loss challenges coming.
For more information, call the shop at 218-429-0078.
