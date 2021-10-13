Co-owner Kasey James confirmed Friday, Oct. 8 that Shirts Plus and Adventure North, located next to each other on Minnesota Avenue North in Aitkin, are for sale.
James said she was aware there were rumors circulating in the community that the businesses were closing, but instead they are open by appointment only.
Shirts Plus offers screen printing and embroidery on a variety of items, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats. Adventure North offers outdoor apparel. James said that there are a number of reasons for the sale, but the main one is that it’s become too much for her family to handle.
“It’s a lot of work and we are kind of ready to move on and do something else,” said James. “We’re moving to the Cities. We’re kind of ready to start fresh.”
She co-owns the businesses with her wife, Molly.
If interested, contact info@shirtsplusofaitkin.com.
