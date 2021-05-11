In a deal finalized May 5, Carolyn and Erik Huff closed on the purchase of the former Shopko building, 190 Southgate Dr., Aitkin.
The couple, who owns Huff Entertainment out of Brainerd, is starting a new limited liability company with the former Shopko, called Moon Wolf LLC. The couple has been working to finalize the purchase of the building since the beginning of the year, after looking at the property last November.
Carolyn Huff said she and her husband are working to change the code on the building, which is currently zoned retail.
“We don’t want to say what the plans are, in case we need to change them,” Carolyn said. “We’re optimistic.”
She said that the couple pondered the purchase for several months.
“Given how entertainment was, we wanted to make sure we wanted to take something on,” she said. “We wanted to watch the progress of the state.”
She said that a marketing and business plan have been finalized, and the Aitkin community has indicated support for them.
“It’s been awesome,” Carolyn said. “Everybody’s been so great.”
