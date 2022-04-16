Unclaimed Freight North

Unclaimed Freight North, on Hwy. 210 on the west edge of Aitkin, has been under new ownership as of March 9. The Bratland family, Garrison, purchased the property and inventory.

Unclaimed Freight North in Aitkin was sold recently to Nick Bratland.

The 22,500 square foot building houses a business that deals in unclaimed freight and liquidation products. It is located at 42190 Hwy. 210 West, Aitkin.

New owner, Nick Bratland, is also the owner of Garrison’s Spotlite Cafe, which he bought in October 2020.

Although both businesses will continue to be run by family members, Nick will continue to lead the Spotlite while his mother and eldest son will be working mostly in the Aitkin business.

“We don’t plan any major changes right away at Unclaimed Freight,” Bratland said. “If anything, we will add some fresh, new lines of merchandise and more furniture.”

“Over time we will gradually focus more of our inventory on items related to fishing, hunting and camping.

“Later on, we plan to add  some bigger items like recreational vehicles and ice houses,” Bratland said.

