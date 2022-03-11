The Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) held its annual Winter State Convention this past January. MNWT President, Anna Nichols, awarded Kirk Peysar (nominated by the Aitkin Women of Today AWT) the Something Wonderful award.
This award is given to a non Women of Today member who goes out of their way to support individual chapters across the state of Minnesota.
“Our nomination for the Something Wonderful award is Kirk Peysar. Kirk has been the owner of our local movie theater, the Rialto, for 35 years and worked at the theater 11 years prior to that. This is in addition to holding a full-time job at the Aitkin County Courthouse. He is very generous with the operation of the theater in the evenings and weekends and often has matinees on weekends. During the pandemic, when getting movies was difficult, he offered a safe environment showing old movies from the past such as ET and The Wizard of Oz.
“For many years he has offered, free of charge, a movie on Halloween, members said. “He said that he has given away over 10,000 bags of popcorn, to children, at this showing over the years! His rates for admission and snacks are very reasonable. All of this accommodates the community of Aitkin.
“Kirk is also very generous in allowing outside organizations to use his facility. Recently, the theater was used for a public family Christmas sing-along, a 4-H bake sale and a Christmas movie event, co-sponsored by the AWT, on Dec. 4. At our event, in cooperation with Kirk and the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, the Aitkin Women of Today held a bake sale, handprint Christmas potholders (sponsored by the Clear Lake Grange with proceeds going to Operation Christmas), a visit with Santa, a movie (free to the public), free pop and popcorn for children, door prizes and a Christmas gift, also for children. Although the AWT paid for the movie, pop and popcorn, Kirk charged us minimally. In addition, he publicized the event, at no charge, on the Rialto’s Facebook page.
“Aitkin, and the Aitkin Women of Today, feel fortunate to not only have a theater in our little town, but a generous operator of it.”
