Talon Metals Corp., the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota, has intercepted new high-grade nickel-copper mineralization nearly two miles outside of the current nickel-copper resource area. Talon believes it has confirmed a brand new “system” of high-grade nickel-copper mineralization within the Tamarack Intrusive Complex.

Since September, Talon has completed nine new drill holes outside of the company’s nickel-copper resource area, six of which have already intersected high-grade nickel-copper mineralization. These intercepts occur in two new areas of mineralization within the larger “Raptor Zone” located approximately 1.8 miles north of the company’s nickel-copper resource area and the “Raptor’s Head” (previously referred to as the 221 Zone) located approximately one mile north of the company’s nickel-copper resource area. 

