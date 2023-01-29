Talon Metals Corp., the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in central Minnesota, has intercepted new high-grade nickel-copper mineralization nearly two miles outside of the current nickel-copper resource area. Talon believes it has confirmed a brand new “system” of high-grade nickel-copper mineralization within the Tamarack Intrusive Complex.
Since September, Talon has completed nine new drill holes outside of the company’s nickel-copper resource area, six of which have already intersected high-grade nickel-copper mineralization. These intercepts occur in two new areas of mineralization within the larger “Raptor Zone” located approximately 1.8 miles north of the company’s nickel-copper resource area and the “Raptor’s Head” (previously referred to as the 221 Zone) located approximately one mile north of the company’s nickel-copper resource area.
See the technical report entitled “November 2022 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report of the Tamarack North Project – Tamarack, Minnesota” with an effective date of Nov. 2, 2022. Copies are available on the Company’s website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com). The laboratory used is ALS Minerals who is independent of the company.
For additional information on Talon, please visit the company’s website at www.talonmetals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.