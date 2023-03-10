For the 10th straight year, owner/operators of 224 participating McDonald’s restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan will “shamrock the house” by donating 25 cents of each Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry purchased from March 6-16 to the six Ronald McDonald House facilities in Minnesota. 

The Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families who must travel hundreds of miles (or more) to seek medical treatment for their kids. The house keeps families close to the medical care and support they need during a child’s serious illness. Families stay for free and receive daily, freshly prepared, home-cooked meals, access to free laundry services, children’s activities and more. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.