For the 10th straight year, owner/operators of 224 participating McDonald’s restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan will “shamrock the house” by donating 25 cents of each Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry purchased from March 6-16 to the six Ronald McDonald House facilities in Minnesota.
The Ronald McDonald House is a home-away-from-home for families who must travel hundreds of miles (or more) to seek medical treatment for their kids. The house keeps families close to the medical care and support they need during a child’s serious illness. Families stay for free and receive daily, freshly prepared, home-cooked meals, access to free laundry services, children’s activities and more.
“We’re always proud to support our Ronald McDonald Houses, where families stay together during the most difficult time of their lives,” said owner/operator and McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op president Melissa Kennedy. “We’re truly grateful for our customers’ support of this wonderful cause.” McDonald’s and its owner/operators have donated nearly $775,000 in the last 10 years.
Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) runs the two Minneapolis Ronald McDonald Houses; RMH-Northland in Duluth; and two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in St. Paul hospitals. Ronald McDonald House Charities, Midwest runs the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester (the 13th largest Ronald McDonald’s House in the U.S. and 17th largest in the world) and provides support in Wisconsin and Iowa.
The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia in 1974. Five years later, in October 1979, Minnesota opened the doors to its first Ronald McDonald House, just off the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus on Oak Street in Minneapolis and has provided a home-away-from-home for thousands of families whose children have faced medical challenges.
