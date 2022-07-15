The restaurant scene is expanding in Crosby next year with the addition of Drunken Noodle, a Thai/Asian restaurant. This will be the third location of the chain owned by Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth. The others are in Bemidji and Fargo, North Dakota.
The business partners of 30 West Main LLC, owners of the Crosby Lofts and Rafferty’s building, announced the signing of a lease at 102 West Main Street. Renovations start in August with the restaurant slated to open in early 2023.
Dechawuth is a native of Thailand who came to the U.S. to study electrical engineering at the University of Southern California in the late 1990s and graduated with a masters degree in 2000. However, he said he found his true passion in the restaurant industry and in 2009, opened the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, followed by the Bemidji location.
“Whether you eat in the restaurant or order carry-out, our dishes will be good, fast comfort food,” said Dechawuth. “In my dishes, I enjoy bringing the balance of flavors together – salty, sweet, tangy, umami/savory. I always try to cook using local sources or seasonal ingredients and I even began growing my own mushrooms – oyster mushrooms, gourmet mushrooms – which can be healthy options to include in the menu.”
The building at 102 West Main Street was built in 1913, according to Doug Arndt, one of the 30 West Main LLC partners. He said he believed it was a hardware store at one point but most recently housed a couple of antique stores. There are two retail spaces available at this building. A tenant is being sought for the other 2,300 square foot space on the main floor.
