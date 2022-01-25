The Blue Moose on the Lake opens under new ownership

Dave Harmon, McGregor, became the new owner of The Blue Moose on the Lake bar and restaurant on Jan. 3 of this year. Formerly known as the Horseshoe Lake Inn, the business had previously been owned by chef Trent Rippie for nearly two decades. The restaurant was known for Rippie’s authentic international cuisine and, more recently, for his craft burgers and sandwich specials as well.
The Blue Moose is not an unfamiliar place to Harmon. He fondly recalls coming to the Horseshoe Inn with his family when he was young. It served as somewhat of a first cabin for his family. “We would come up and park our camper out back. Former owners Darrell and Daisy Berg gave us the keys to use the rear of the building as a cabin,” recalls Harmon. “Daisy has agreed to be a guest bartender on occasion in the future,” said Harmon, “which would be fun. Never in my life, did I imagine, as a young boy, that I would own the establishment one day.”
Harmon brings considerable experience to the business, having worked on bar and restaurant remodeling and renovations in the Twin Cities metro area. “I am planning on two to three years of extensive remodeling,” noted Harmon. “The renovations will consist of opening up the lake-facing side with glass garage doors or some kind of folding glass doors, providing outdoor seating, removing the former dining room and expanding the bar space.”
Harmon explained that Rippie will be staying on and working on “a great new menu and specials.” Harmon hinted that the menu will include “favorites everyone is used to, along with a few surprises Rippie has up his sleeve.”
Harmon is gearing up to host his first big event, the Tamarack Sno-Flyers’ Vintage Run, on Saturday, Jan. 29. The ride will begin in Tamarack and end at The Blue Moose, where trophies will be presented. Chili and smoked chicken chowder will await participants and other patrons. There will also be a lakes area medallion hunt that day.
A fly-in over Horseshoe Lake, coordinated by local pilot Paul Jackson, is also scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Blue Moose will then be one of the stops for the Up North Riders ATV Club 2022 Ice Ride on Saturday, Feb.26.
Harmon added that he also has several fun ideas for the summer to be unveiled in the coming months. One of the considerations for summer is a weekend brunch bingo.
“I look forward to bringing a new, fresh and fun venue to McGregor,” continued Harmon. A grand opening celebration will coincide with the unveiling of the new menu. A second event may be planned when the remodeling is complete.
The Blue Moose on the Lake is located at 48493 Lily Ave., McGregor, and can be contacted at 218-426-3029. The seasonal hours are as follows: closed Monday and Tuesday, open Wednesday through Friday at 3 p.m. and open Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. with breakfast served. Follow and “Like” The Blue Moose on the Lake on Facebook for updates and specials.
