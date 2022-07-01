During a July 1 special unveiling event held at the Butler Building in downtown Aitkin, owners Christine Bright and Dwight Marwede revealed the new name for the historic building. 

The Ripple Center, formerly known as the Butler Building, hoasts two new renamed levels. The main floor was named the Butler Marketplace and the upstairs event center named the Hodgeden Opera House. 

The special event held a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music from Skål Klubben Spelmanslag, and catering from the Block North.

More information will be available once the website is launched at: www.theripplecenter.com.

 

