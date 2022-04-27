A new 24-hour fitness center is opening in McGregor. The Train Station gym will open Sunday, May 1 and hold a grand opening from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. opening day.
Owners Cole Gelhar, Dillon Hoff and Joey Glunz have tossed the idea of opening a fitness center around for a while according to Gelhar. “We have had a well-equipped garage gym for the past two years and wanted to expand it and share it with others,” explained Gelhar.
The Train Station will feature the following equipment: pin- and plate-loaded leg presses, pec deck fly, chest press, shoulder press, support back row, pin- and plate-loaded lat pull, cable crossover, leg extension, seated ham curl, abductor machines, calf machine, preacher curl, squat racks, benches, five-110-pound dumbbells, free weights and treadmills. Other equipment will be added as needed.
For more information on The Train Station or rates, including discounted rates for students, stop by or email thetrainstationllc1@gmail.com. You may also contact Cole Gelhar, 218-349-5925; Dillon Hoff, 218-576-3435 or Joey Glunz, 218-838-8244.
Those under the age of 18 will be required to provide a consent form. There will be a required one-time initial charge for the key fob (card access). T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
The Train Station is located at 243 W. State Hwy. 210, Unit 400. The fitness center will be open seven days a week. Follow and like The Train Station on Facebook and @thetrainstationllc1 on Instagram for updates.
