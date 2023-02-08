Justice Ramos, 2017 Aitkin High School graduate, assistant coach of the Aitkin All Starz dance team and new mother, has joined the professionals at the “little spa in the woods.”

Ramos is a 2020 graduate of the Professional Salon Academy and has two years of hair/lash/manicure/pedicure and spa services experience. 

