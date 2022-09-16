“It all fell into place very quickly,” said Amy Wyant, The Beanery Cafe & Roastery and Grammas Organic Market manager.
Aitkin native and artist, Arnie Weimer, who lives in Alaska, has created a mural he made specifically for Aitkin entitled “Song of the Seasons.” The mural has elements of cubism style and portrays some elements of Weimer’s evolution as an artist. Weimer shared, “My interest in the cubist style as well as my love of Aitkin are represented in this painting.”
The panels of the mural represent the progression of the seasons in the north country. Weimer spent four months designing and painting the mural which has a scale of two inches to a foot. He has donated his artistic concept to the community of Aitkin and the mural can be viewed at The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in downtown Aitkin.
In partnership with the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, the committee has been raising money to pay for the 90-feet long by 15-feet high “Song of the Seasons” mural which will be installed on the side of Gramma’s Pantry building located at 223 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin.
Between researching and networking Wyant was able to get in touch with an overhead mobile sandblasting company out of Brainerd to prep the outside of the building.
Sandblaster Seth Srock met with Wyant to discuss the project and the prepping necessary for the mural to be put in place. The sandblasting began on Sept. 8. Stucco will need to be repaired, windows removed and replaced with stucco and a protective barrier applied to the wall to prevent moisture from coming through the wall and bubbling or peeling the paint of the mural.
Wyant said her hopes are that Weimer will be able to come to Aitkin this fall to install the first panel of the mural. She is in contact with him to see what supplies he may need. She also said she would like to see the community coming to town to “Watch Arnie perform a live installation.”
Another project Wyant is brainstorming is an outdoor terrace plan to include an outdoor stage with electricity and lighting, “to improve the streetscape of downtown Aitkin,” said Wyant.
Fundraising is ongoing with the sale of prints of the first panel of the mural. They are available to purchase at The Beanery Cafe, The Jaques Art Center and The Green Owl Gallery. The prints are numbered and signed by Weimer. A donation of $50 for each print is suggested with $38 of the cost designated for the mural fund. The remaining $12 will reimburse Arnie for the foam, shrink wrap and costs of mailing prints from Alaska.
The amount of total donations raised so far is $8,760 which includes a “matching campaign” donation from Diane and John Newstrom of $1,085.
If interested in donating, make checks payable to: Aitkin County Friends of the Arts and mail to: Song of the Seasons, P.O. Box 101, Aitkin, MN 56431. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.
