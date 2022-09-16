“It all fell into place very quickly,” said Amy Wyant, The Beanery Cafe & Roastery and Grammas Organic Market manager.

Aitkin native and artist, Arnie Weimer, who lives in Alaska, has created a mural he made specifically for Aitkin entitled “Song of the Seasons.” The mural has elements of cubism style and portrays some elements of Weimer’s evolution as an artist. Weimer shared, “My interest in the cubist style as well as my love of Aitkin are represented in this painting.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.