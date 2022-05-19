The post and beam and timber frame manufacturing company, Sand Creek Post & Beam, Inc., d/b/a Timberlyne Group, recently announced the acquisition of Cass Forest Products in Cass Lake, Minnesota and its subsidiary, Aitkin Hardwoods in Aitkin.
Timberlyne Group is no stranger to sawmill operations, purchasing Dickinson Timber in Kelliher, Minnesota in 2017. With the addition of Cass Forest Products, now Timberlyne Wood Products, Timberlyne Group is prepared to serve its customers by ensuring both the quality and reliable supply of the timbers used in their structures.
“With the scarcity of wood and volatility of the current lumber market we felt securing our own sources of timber just made sense on so many levels. The added bonus of being able to offer custom hardwood flooring, paneling and millwork created by Aitkin Hardwoods to our customers is just icing on the cake,” said co-founder and board of directors member, Jule Goeller.
Cass Forest Products began in 1989 and has served the home building industry for 33 years, earning a reputation for kiln-dried quality wood and high safety standards. Begun in 1998, Aitkin Hardwoods will continue to operate its showroom and mill shop offering its specialized products.
Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Len Dickinson noted, “Cass Forest Products has been one of our main sources of high-quality timbers for many years, so making it part of the Timberlyne Group family seems like the perfect fit. This will allow us to better meet our customers’ needs by significantly increasing our capacity, and to grow well into the future.”
